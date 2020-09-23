To the editor:
I am running for reelection in Rockingham County House District 34, the "floterial" (at-large) seat representing Atkinson, Hampstead, Kingston and Plaistow. My political slogan is, "The most good for the most people in a cost-effective way."
I've worked for or run non-profits all my adult life. I know how to help people and do it with limited resources.
As a legislator I've worked for various special needs populations. I chair the New Hampshire Commission on Deafness and Hearing Loss. We crafted a laminated card that motorists with hearing difficulties can hand to law enforcement to enhance communication.
I filed the bill, now law, that would add "deaf or hard of hearing" to the back of a driver's license or nondriver's identification.
I chair new groups that are ensuring adequate services to the deaf and hard of hearing are being provided by extended care facilities and school systems.
When wells in Hampstead went dry, possibly because of commercial over-pumping, I assembled state and local hydrologists, stake holders and political leaders to see what laws could be passed to make it less likely that other residents would have similar problems. One of the bills was signed into law a year ago.
I am turned off by the political wrangling we’re witnessing. I went to Concord to help people, irrespective of party affiliation or political ideology.
Whatever their political affiliation, I hope your readers will support me in November.
Rep. Mark Pearson
Hampstead