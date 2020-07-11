To the editor:
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has one of the strongest records on environmental issues
in the U.S. Senate.
She is a co-author of the bipartisan Energy Savings and Industrial Competitiveness Act, which will nationalize energy saving technologies currently available, such as computer controlled thermostats, energy efficient building design and better insulation.
She co-sponsored and voted for a renewable electricity standard during the 111th Congress that would require all utilities to obtain 25% of their electricity from renewable energy sources by 2025.
This effort is already underway in New Hampshire and produces one-sixth of its energy from renewable sources such as hydroelectric and wind.
Shaheen opposed President Trump’s assault on the Environmental Protection Agency’s clean water standards that put our drinking water at risk. She also pushed the Senate to support the PFAS legislation passed by the House of Representatives. PFAS are chemicals which cannot be purged once ingested and pose a serious danger to long-term health.
We also can count on Shaheen to support climate change initiatives and the Paris Agreement.
In contrast, Shaheen’s opponent, Corky Messner, does not even include
the environment as an issue on his website. He is a climate change
denier and a supporter of the Trump approach to deregulating clean water and air standards.
I hope your readers will vote for Jeanne Shaheen to protect New Hampshire’s beautiful and pristine environment.
John Mosto
Salem