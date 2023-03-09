To the editor:
Tuesday, March 14, is election day in New Hampshire. In Sandown, there are two open positions for the Sandown Board of Selectmen.
I am supporting Benjamin Sharpe. I have known Ben for several years and have had the pleasure of serving with him on the Sandown Budget Committee.
As chairman of the Bud/Com, Ben has exhibited the characteristics of a strong leader — the same traits a great selectman must have.
Ben is a leader, not only on the Budget Committee but as president of the Sandown Baseball/Softball Association, Quintown Little League Board of Directors, and as a member of the Sandown Recreation Commission.
Ben understands the challenges that confront the growing population of Sandown and the concerns of the taxpayers, who carry the burden of that rising growth. I know Ben will ask the tough questions and make the necessary decisions that a selectman has to make. Please consider joining me and casting a vote for Ben Sharpe for Sandown Board of Selectmen.
Stephen Brown
Sandown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.