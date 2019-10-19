To the editor:
My name is Tom Jordan, and I’ve been teaching civics at Haverhill High School for 25 years. That being said, I’ve never written a letter like this in all that time. But never say never.
I enthusiastically endorse Joe Sherlock for the City Council.
I knew Joe back in high school, where he was the class of 2012 class president for all four years. I knew him when he battled with the superintendent over inflated lunch prices. I knew him when he single-handedly pushed the Student Council to become the political voice of the student body.
I knew him when he finished college and went on to go teach in the urban schools of a post-Katrina New Orleans. And I know Joe, now.
It is appropriate that this civic-minded, young man is choosing to run for office at a time when the concept of civic engagement is getting some well-deserved attention.
You can find no better civic role model for our students than Joe. He has always taken the basic pillars of democracy very seriously. He understands that a healthy city government must be open and transparent; it must overcome the obstacles to a quality education for its children; it must guarantee the safety of all its citizens; and this all must be done in a fiscally responsible way.
Please consider Joe Sherlock on Election Day. He truly does embody everything I think of when I teach about how to be a good citizen in America today.
Tom Jordan
Amesbury