To the editor:
There was an interest comment in Sound Off the other day about gun violence. President Joe Biden has spoken out about it repeatedly.
Sadly, until we have an honest discussion generally, and in Congress in particular, about access to and availability of all sorts of weapons, and are willing to strike a balance between freedom and responsibility, we'll continue to have mass shootings — in schools, at large gatherings, in churches and synagogues, and in shopping centers, in addition to home and neighborhood shootings.
And, of course, we'll continue to lead the world in gun violence, which is something of which Americans should be deeply ashamed.
Tom Walters
Londonderry