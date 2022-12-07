To the editor:
I believe that a majority of people would stop and try to help if they saw a stray dog wandering the street. Don’t get me wrong. I think that is a great quality. But it got me thinking, how many of these same people would walk by someone who may be suffering from addiction or mental illness panhandling on the corner as if the individual was invisible?
The Eagle-Tribune had a wonderful editorial about the money the state would be receiving that would go toward substance-use disorder. It is not just about getting people off the street, but getting them help — and in some cases whether they want it or not. Once they have gotten into a program and have started to get their life on track, then maybe we could take some more of that money to help them get housing and find a job.
Instead of hiring all these bureaucrats, maybe they should hire some people who will go out on the street to help these individuals regain their life. There are many recovering addicts who could use a job like this and they I truly believe would be able to relate and help those in need.
So how about we give them the same courtesy — and the love that we would give to a stray dog on the street.
Phil Lahey
Methuen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.