To the editor:
I just finished reading the Andover Finance Committee report and all I can say after reading Article 37 is: You’ve got to be kidding!
In reading the justification being given for Article 37 – to remove the residency requirement for the town manager – it states, “And high housing prices and limited supply in Andover further limit a candidate’s prospect of complying with our charter.”
Seriously?
Is this to say that a town manager with a salary of nearly a quarter of a million dollars a year cannot afford to live in Andover? This has to rank as the most out-to-lunch, out-of-touch explanation for a warrant article ever given in the 376-year history of Andover. The given justification for this warrant article will certainly make for a great newspaper front-page article: “Andover now too expensive even for people making a quarter of a million dollars a year! “
How pathetic if someone making that kind of money would whine that he or she cannot afford to buy a home in Andover. (And with the insane proposal to spend over half a billion dollars to replace a perfectly good high school building that other towns would kill to have with a potentate’s palace building, thereby driving up property taxes by over $3,000 a year, Andover will achieve the penultimate: being one of those towns where only the one- percenters can afford to live.)
Maybe it’s time for Andover to eliminate all the exclusionary zoning the town has had for decades that stands in the way of building smaller, more affordable housing (listen up, Barry and Tram). All that’s missing now is a billboard on each end of Route 28 at the town borders reading: “Low and Middle Income Families, Keep Out”
Article 37 is the canary in the coal mine that something is seriously broken in Andover when we have our town leaders saying that someone earning a quarter of a million dollars a year cannot afford to buy a home here.
Bob Pokress
Andover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.