To the editor:
Today I am thinking about the figure 90,000. That’s how many people have died, as of this writing, during the U.S. version of the pandemic.
But I don’t see anyone mourning. Surely there are hundreds of thousands of people that are grieving the loss of their loved ones. The leaders of our nation have hardly mentioned that someone’s grandmother has died. The media has done very little to bring us into these thousands of families that have lost loved ones.
Oh, they have tried and presented the stories of a few, but where is the corporate sadness?
We grieve the isolation in our home. We grieve the loss of privileges. Some even march and call it an offense to personal freedom.
No, the offense is that we seem not to care. The offense is there is no group having a mass gathering at the entrance to the cemetery.
No one in leadership is reminding us today that we have seen 90,000 people dead in less than three months from this hideous disease.
Today, I am sad and needing to grieve.
Stay safe, and stay well.
Dave VanArsdale
North Andover