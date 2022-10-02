To the editor:
Thirty-nine percent of Northeastern Democrats (and 47% of Western Democrats) want to secede from the union and form their own country, according to an August 2021 poll conducted by YouGov and Bright Line Watch, as reported recently by Newsweek.
While no one believes that secessionist Democrats would’ve been successful in their bid, I do believe that they had a right to make the case for this motion, even if they only won the 15% to 20% that we saw in a few other states that allowed the voters to decide.
However, the Republican majorities in the House and Senate in Concord, N.H., were able to rein in spending this term, reducing both spending and tax rates by almost $400 million, and increasing funds to the rainy day fund.
We were also successful in expanding school choice options under Education Freedom Accounts and stopping public schools from telling children that they were racist because of their race (so much irony there I don’t know where to begin).
We joined Vermont and Maine in becoming a “constitutional carry state” two sessions ago, and were able to stop several bills that would’ve made hunting, renting and self-defense almost impossible in most of the state.
We succeeded in enacting important bail reform legislation, though I didn’t agree with the details of the bill, and we were able to improve our response to the opioid crisis. New local options were added for the voters of each town, and we made it easier for towns to accept tiny houses, a growing trend.
Completing my third term as a legislator, one of my regrets is that we were not able to get my own Civil Rights Act of 2019 enacted, preventing police from being ordered to engage in racial profiling.
While we reduced business taxes, the state’s share of the property tax, and the meals and rooms tax, we did not give voters enough additional control over their local town and school (now $28,000/year per student) budgets, lawsuits, no-bid contracts and administrative overhead.
Next session, we need to do more to open up utilities and insurance to competition to create jobs and bring costs down. And we’re asking for your vote Nov. 8 to improve accountability and help get government out of every part of your life.
Rep. Max Abramson, R-N.H.
Seabrook
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.