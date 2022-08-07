To the editor:
For years we’ve listened while Republicans claimed to be the party of “America First”. They promised to revive United States manufacturing and bring back good-paying jobs. But now that a bill aimed at doing just that has finally made it through Congress, the Republican Senate candidates are opposing the legislation.
The Chips and Science Act of 2022 is expected to bring down prices and increase national security. It’s a good bipartisan bill that puts American manufacturing first. Yet the GOP challengers facing off against N.H. Sen. Maggie Hassan have come out to oppose the bill. These candidates don’t care about solving the problems facing Americans. They’d rather point fingers and prevent the passage of good legislation that benefits our country and our economy.
Hassan, a Democrat, played a critical role in developing and passing this bill. Unlike her opponents she puts Granite Staters over party politics.
Valerie Roman
Windham

