To the editor:
Regarding the recent story in The Eagle-Tribune, “Ordinance: Sober homes must register with city,” the Massachusetts Alliance for Sober Housing opposes this discriminatory ordinance which is in violation of federal law.
Sober home residents, as a group of disabled people living together, are protected by the Americans with Disabilities Act and the federal Fair Housing Act. The Fair Housing Act states that local communities must grant reasonable accommodations to persons with disabilities and equal opportunity to use and enjoy housing.
The Fair Housing Act states that it is unlawful for local or government entities to implement policies that treat groups of persons with disabilities less favorably than groups of non-disabled persons. It also states that people in recovery have the right to live together as a family.
Unless all families in Haverhill are required to register their homes, this is clearly targeted discrimination.
Massachusetts already has a law in place regarding sober homes (M.G.L. Chapter 165, Section 37 of the Acts of 2014). This law mandates the monitoring and voluntary certification of sober homes.
The Massachusetts Alliance for Sober Housing was awarded the state contact and we have been certifying sober homes since 2016. We manage the sober home certification process using the highest standards available under the law.
People recovering from substance use disorder need help, and safe, stable housing is a critical piece of recovery.
We urge Haverhill’s leadership to reconsider this ordinance and commit themselves to being a part of the community supporting people in recovery from this epidemic.
Larissa Matzek
Executive director
Massachusetts Alliance for Sober Housing
Framingham