To the editor:
We are electing unqualified people to political office based on their ability to master the output of social media outlets Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
The newest group in Congress exhibit this dangerous phenomenon with greenhorn Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez the leader. Others include leftist Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. These people and their followers could become a "fifth column" in the U.S.
The anti-Americanism spewed by these Democratic agitators might get President Donald Trump reelected. His comments about the four congresswomen are not racist. In his carelessly inarticulate way, he called out their anti-Americanism.
Ocasio Cortez has 4 million Twitter followers she instantly contacts and influences with her anarchistic, anti-American views.
Other politicians including Beto O'Rourke, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, South Bend Mayor Peter Buttigieg and Sen. Kamala Harris have developed large numbers of Twitter followers, and they are unqualified candidates for president. Trump, who spews venomous rhetoric at times, instantly accesses about 60 million followers on Twitter.
The problem with social media is followers can be quickly contacted and mobilized for an effort, which might be detrimental to our country.
Dictators of the world have been experts in contacting and mobilizing the masses for dire purposes.
Donald Moskowitz
Londonderry