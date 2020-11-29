To the editor:
I’ll never forget that song coming from the small, wooden, three-knobbed radio. It was Della Reese singing, “Don’t You Know?" To my young ears, it was beautiful. The words were beautiful.
From then on, the music became the most interesting and the most enjoyable part of my life. You would know immediately that’s Frank Sinatra, Johnny Mathis, Ella Fitzgerald, Tony Bennett, Louis Armstrong (or “Satchmo”), one of the big bands, Nancy Wilson, the “unforgettable” Nat King Cole and on and on.
Even now, if they are played, they are still familiar and beautiful.
The sound, the words, the voices from the past will never be forgotten, simply because it was music you could sit back with and enjoy.
You only need to listen to Sinatra or Bennett singing “Fly Me to the Moon” to really understand just how lovely it all was.
Paula Giuffrida
Hampstead