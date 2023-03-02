To the editor:
As a lifelong Eagle-Tribune subscriber, I have never read so many left-wing biased editorials and nasty, name-calling Sound Off messages from Joe Biden's supporters. We are a nation of "free speech," but these remarks are not helping to unify our country.
Printing this column has become a place for primarily the left to vent amid growing frustration concerning Biden's failed policies, numerous lies, exaggerations and gaffes. His supporters are understandably angry and disappointed in his inability to run this country the way he promised. It is more divided than ever. They are losing their minds and I can't blame them.
The border is not secure, inflation is out of control, the vice president is MIA, our energy is basically nonexistent, and his transportation secretary has failed in every area. This, I believe, is where the democrats are going to vent.
I, personally, think it is time to discontinue any more political, derogatory name-calling messages on Sound Off. Signing your name has only targeted that individual. This is not healthy and causes more name calling. I would eliminate the column or stop printing these toxic messages altogether. We are all entitled to our opinion but let's stop shoving it down our throats.
Carolyn Simmons
North Andover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.