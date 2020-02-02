To the editor:
Barry McCloskey's suggestion that Tom Steyer should stand down if he cannot back up assertions made in his unceasing ads that President Donald Trump is a criminal is a good one. But not to worry.
Despite Tom’s Amazing Technicolor Dreambelt and its power to stop climate change, the annoying ads are not working.
Steyer's vanity candidacy is polling at maybe 4% among patrons of random Manchester breakfast diners.
But McCloskey's point remains: Democrats who think that just saying Trump is a criminal, or committed impeachable offenses without substantiation, makes it so are sorely mistaken.
They should be taken as seriously as Tom Steyer.
Matt May
Haverhill