To the editor:
"I'll Be Home for Christmas" was one of my father's most cherished holiday songs. It was written during World War II for soldiers, like my father, who knew they would they could only "be home in their dreams."
Now we are in the midst of another war -- the war against the coronavirus. To win the next battle against the virus we must remain confined and enjoy our family and friends from afar.
Today, more than 90,000 patients suffering from COVID-19 are filling hospitals across our country. They are being cared for by exhausted healthcare providers whose numbers are dwindling. To protect those who are already sick and those caring for them, we sacrifice this Christmas by staying home.
I am a retired critical care nurse. Over the course of 30 years, I was blessed to take part in the care of many patients who were saved by modern medicine and dedicated teams of professionals.
We've grown accustomed to diseases treated with antibiotics, stents and a myriad of other innovations.
COVID-19 can presently only be controlled by masks and social distancing. Staying home and wearing masks are the best gifts we can give.
With vaccines and better treatments on the way, we need to be together in our dreams this year so that we can celebrate in the next.
Peg Breault
Salem, N.H.