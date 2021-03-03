To the editor:
Greg Spero is experienced, honest, competent and a “doer” for the community. He has been a strong supporter of the library, both as a trustee and as a selectman.
He has been actively involved in our local school system on the Timberlane District Budget Committee and as a Timberlane board member.
He has been a volunteer actively involved as president of the YMCA, United Way chair, a Big Brother, a Lions Club member, in basketball, baseball and as a floor hockey coach.
Atkinson is fortunate to have a person like Greg Spero. I hope voters reelect him.
Gene Schneider
Atkinson