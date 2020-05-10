To the editor:
During this unprecedented time, I would like to publicly thank and acknowledge our hard-working and dedicated team at All Care VNA & Hospice.
The outbreak of COVID-19 has required that home care and hospice agencies adapt to a new normal in providing care to patients in the community.
At All Care, our staff, instead of backing away from providing direct care to our patients, have continuously stepped up and faced the challenges head-on.
They include the home health aide who provided a client and her family the ability to FaceTime her husband who was hospitalized and dying with COVID-19; and the hospice nurse, social worker and chaplain who visit a patient from outside of her nursing home, and FaceTime with her to offer her support and comfort within the confines of the new normal.
The true spirit of our workforce is shining through this pandemic.
To our clinicians and home health aides who continue to work on the front line, putting themselves at risk in order to ensure our patients are cared for, I say thank you.
I also thank all of our staff for their inspiration, commitment and compassion.
We have, in my opinion, the very best professional and paraprofessional staff who continue to deliver top quality care, even in times of crisis.
We greatly appreciate their hard work and dedication as we continue to serve the community as we have for over 100 years.
Shawn F. Potter
President and CEO
All Care VNA & Hospice
Lynn