To the editor:
As the District 1 Rockingham County commissioner for the past six years, Kevin St. James has been improving services at the county's nursing home and jail; increasing revenues by selling surplus resources; streamlining efficiencies; and, finally, bridging the long-standing divide between the delegation and the commissioner's office. He has also successfully negotiated seven union contracts, two of which were at an impasse for five years.
St. James is astute in working with large and complex budgets. He possesses strong executive and people skills to navigate business decisions and to effectively manage pressing issues.
School and town demands have historically driven the biggest increase in property taxes. The Rockingham County portion of the tax rate has gone up only 2.3% per year, on average, since 2014 due to St. James' fiscal restraint and effective management.
The $85,368,991 approved budget for the 2021 fiscal year is actually down $542,365 from the prior year, representing a 0.63% decrease.
None of these achievements came easily, and St. James may have caught some people off-guard with his focused efforts to evidence potential areas for concern, cost savings or improvement, but he will fight to do the right thing for his constituents, and to uphold the integrity of county government.
I encourage residents of District 1 to join me in voting for Kevin St. James in New Hampshire's Sept. 8 primary, so that he may continue his good work as Rockingham County commissioner.
Mary Cyr
Kingston