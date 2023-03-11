To the editor:
The heartbreaking loss of Sebastian Robinson, Class of ’29, and his parents, who died tragically in their Andover home last month, has been a challenging experience for our community.
As a member of the administration, and on behalf of Head of School Ed Hardiman, thank you to the local community, Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley, and the many public and private schools in our area for your thoughts, prayers, and kindness. The support we have received has sustained and encouraged us and we are grateful for all your efforts.
St. John’s is blessed with relationships that extend out into our neighboring communities. We are grateful for the support that comes from these meaningful connections. Peace, Head of School Ed Hardiman.
James Frackleton
Danvers
