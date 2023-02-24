To the Editor:
With the two-week anniversary of the tragic murder-suicide of Sebastian, Linda, and Andrew Robinson, it’s important to take a step back, debrief and look at this from a societal perspective: Mental Health.
I was grateful to see that Jill Harmacinski’s Feb. 22 story (“DA releases details on Andover murder-suicide”) included resources for those struggling with mental health.
However, why do we only talk about mental health after the fact? As a community, we must be proactive and teach, inform, and support those struggling before another incident like the Robinsons’ occurs.
As a college student and a resident of the Merrimack Valley area, I can firmly say we don’t do enough when it comes to mental health. We only tiptoe around these topics when they should be taught extensively and thoroughly in our schools. All could benefit from having emotion regulation classes or even some form of group therapy built into the curriculum.
Only when we hit rock bottom do the conversations about mental health begin. We should start the conversation before we even see the warning signs.
Jack Fittz
Andover
