To the editor:
Postpartum depression does not discriminate when it comes to race, socio-economic status, or ethnicity means that anyone can suffer from this illness. The Duxbury tragedy, in which a mother killed her three young children, affects all of us, even when you don’t know the family involved. However, access to mental health treatment is often not available to poor families and people of color in marginalized communities.
Twice as many white adults utilize mental health services (18.3%) compared to Black and Hispanic adults (8.9% and 8.7% respectively), according to a recent report by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. This is a huge wakeup call for Massachusetts to increase mental health awareness and services to all people no matter the Zip code.
As the CEO and founder of Ferreras Counseling and Wellness Center, a mental health clinic serving the the minority communities in Lawrence, Lynn, and Jamaica Plain, I know that Latinos and Blacks are more at risk of suffering serious mental illness than white families because of lack of insurance, structural, linguistic and cultural barriers, and social stigma as stated in the report by SAMHSA .
The state must do more to destigmatize depression and ensure that all people have access and resources to appropriate mental health care so individuals, families and our communities can thrive.
Dr. Maria Ferreras, PHD, LMHC
CEO & Founder, Ferreras Counseling & Wellness Center
