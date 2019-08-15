To the editor:
In order to drive my vehicle in Massachusetts, I paid to take both a written and driving test. I pay to keep my driver’s license from expiring and a tax at the time of purchase of the vehicle.
I pay again in the form of a yearly car tax, the license plate fee for car tags, and yearly inspections. I pay for continuous auto insurance coverage, gasoline, tolls, parking and for any repairs needed to my car for driving over a bad road, for which I also paid.
And, if I make a parking mistake because of an emergency, I'll pay for towing and fines.
“A 25 minute ride was found in some areas to take up to 75 minutes” — which converts to even more gas I have to pay for, now that the commutes are longer.
Leave aside the fact more road time is either taking away from my quality of life, my family or my job — which I need in order to pay the state. It is my tax money that builds the roads and gives us street signs and lights, police and firemen, schools and teachers, the welfare system, as well as the complete MBTA system, which I do not use.
Now they’re telling me, in order to drive on the road at a normal rate of speed, the state will enact a type of special "pay road" system, so that I can pay even more for this privilege of driving on a road I already paid for? The logic is flawed.
The state’s only job is to keep the MBTA running, keep the roads running smoothly, and make sure anyone not obeying the rules is removed from the roads so we don’t get injured or killed. (How's that going?)
But, all they’ve managed to do is keep people in jobs, open casinos and pot shops, dream up more fees and expenses for workers to pay, and dole out salaries and bonuses to all employees while doing so.
The state should do its job, and stop tapping us for funds. If we have to live within our means, so does the state.
Lorraine Smith
Haverhill