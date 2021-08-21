To the editor:
This letter is in reference to the article on Aug. 12, “Fireworks ban repeal considered.”
Are these people out of their minds?
I am offering an open invitation to all of these elected officials to come and spend a summer in Lawrence, in particular, anytime between July 1st and the 14th, and of course the big one, the Fourth of July.
Over the last several years, the use of these items have gotten so out of hand that for five nights running, these isn't a moment of peace.
I am begging the fire marshal in this state to take note and charge of this.
These items are being shot off, in many cases, by drunken revelers and incredibly irresponsible jokers. I've been waiting for a major fire to break out just to say, “I told you so.”
Rep. Brad Hill says this can be done responsibly, as we are missing revenue.
He doesn’t have a revenue problem, he has an expense problem. Fix it.
I find it amusing that he thinks most of these jokers who bring these items into the state and shoot them off during a weekend party are responsible people.
Once again, he and all of the elected officials have an open invitation to spend the summer at my home to enjoy the nightly M-80s waking them up at 3 a.m. (How responsible.)(
Please, do not encourage this behavior.
Darlene Murray
Lawrence