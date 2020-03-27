To the editor:
The New Hampshire Public Health Association thanks Gov. Chris Sununu for enacting a stay-at-home order for New Hampshire. Such an order will serve to slow the spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus, and protect our health care workers and those who are most at risk, such as the elderly and individuals with other health conditions.
We ask that this order be enforced and remain in place until public health experts and authorities determine that the science supports business as usual.
In addition, we should make every effort to ensure that testing is available to all who need it, particularly vulnerable and under-represented populations.
We must also consider the economic needs of all New Hampshire residents, with a focus on populations most impacted by this crisis. These include those facing housing, economic and food insecurity, communities of color, low-income wage earners and the uninsured.
We are all relying on our public institutions to protect us from physical harm and economic hardship during this pandemic. Businesses, nonprofits, and individuals can all play a part, but only government can channel public resources into the things we all need, like personal protective equipment or ventilators.
Only government can set and enforce the rules that keep us all safe and well.
We need action that makes the biggest difference for everyone, and this must be led by government.
We thank you for all you are currently doing and urge you to focus efforts to ensure the health
Joan Ascheim
New Hampshire Public Health Association
Concord