To the editor:
As usual, Nick McNulty is right on the money. The erosion of the republican tradition of rotation in office, along with the curious financial gain and iron grip on power by incumbents, necessitate term limits for Congress.
Not only is he correct about the need for the expansion of term limits to the legislative branch, he understands that Article V of the U.S. Constitution provides the means to the people via their state legislatures -- without interference from Congress -- to amend that document and reestablish ordered liberty and limited government.
One of the most eminent Founders, George Mason, insisted upon the inclusion of Article V as a means for the sovereign citizenry to circumvent the national legislature if necessary.
In his notes from the 1787 constitutional convention, James Madison wrote of Mason's belief that "it would be improper to require the consent of the (national) legislature, because they may abuse their power, and refuse their consent on that very account ...."
The convention of states movement is gaining traction across the country. Resolutions activating Article V and calling for a convention of states for the limited purpose of proposing amendments such as term limits have been passed in 15 of the 34 states necessary.
Two convention of states resolutions have been introduced in the current session of the Massachusetts General Court. They can be read in full at the General Court's website and are worthy of consideration and support.
If you are interested in joining the grassroots effort calling for a convention of states that will bypass Congress and rein in the federal government, visit conventionofstates.com.
Matthew May
Haverhill