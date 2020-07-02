To the editor:
Wanting to take down statues is not trying to rewrite history. Vandalism is wrong. Nevertheless, many of these problematic statues need to go.
We're not rewriting history when those statues come down. We are removing from places of honor people who betrayed our country. As much as some people want to say that the rebellion was about principle, a reading of the various constitutions of the breakaway states shows that the main reason was slavery.
From Jefferson Davis to Robert E. Lee on down, these traitors don't deserve to be honored with statues.
Yes, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson owned slaves, and at the same time they did great things for this country. In cases such as those, perhaps there should be a plaque on their statues explaining the hypocrisy of proclaiming and bringing about freedom from tyranny while buying, selling and owning men and women as slaves.
From 1619 to today, Black people have been prevented from enjoying so much of America's promise. Decent housing, schools, health care and meaningful employment have been kept from them.
We do not need statues that honor those who would propose to keep that legacy forever.
Tony Randazzo
Haverhill