To the editor:
In the land of Advent, there was only waiting. The joy of friends, fine foods, and household preparations were the first thought of each morning and the last of each evening. They were fervently content with all the time in the world.
This land doesn’t exist, yet what if it did. No room for disappointment. No fear of running out of money. The endless expectation would be eternally hopeful.
Many believe Jesus has come and gone, leaving the spirit of God with us for all time. A promise fulfilled, and so we recreate the wait.
In our Christmas-filled minds, the children stay sleeping in their wee little beds and dream of sugarplums every night while we sleep soundly with no sound of hooves on the roof. And then we hear it. For at that sound, the mystery begins to reveal and unravel. Santa has come, and then he goes.
Rather than rejoicing in the present gift of the day before us, we look ahead to a date on the calendar. But there are high moments of grace and holiness with family and friends that lift us in our joint hope that all that was promised to us is true. There is love, after all, and we are worthy of it.
Maybe this is the reason Christmas movies make us cry. We will continue to wait and hope for those moments of belief, and a bit of relief that we can do this again next year.
Kathleen Schardin
Andover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.