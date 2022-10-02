To the editor:
I am writing today to express my full support for Janet Stevens for New Hampshire Executive Council District 3.
As our executive councilor, Janet has gone above and beyond in her advocacy for not only the constituents of District 3, but for all Granite Staters young and old.
Janet’s commitment to New Hampshire is due in part to her strong record of accomplishments. She is a fighter who will always have our back.
She secured $655 million for the district’s infrastructure, which includes fully funding 63 separate road, bridge, active transportation, and airport improvement projects.
She also supported educational opportunity by championing educational choices and advancements of all students in the Granite State whether they choose to attend public school, private school, charter school, or to be home-schooled.
She is pro-business in her support of the creation of more than 240 state contracts, greater than $174 million, awarded to District 3 municipalities, nonprofits, and businesses.
Councilor Stevens successfully fought for and secured expanded access to healthcare services – including $73.4 million for Hampstead Hospital. She protected seniors and families by obtaining $32 million to support longterm care, $112 million to stabilize the New Hampshire child care system, approved $23 million for a new veteran’s campus in Franklin, and approved $57 million for heating bill assistance.
The choice could not be more clear. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, I respectfully ask that you join me in voting for Janet Stevens for Executive Council District 3.
Rep. Norman L. Major, R-N.H.
Plaistow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.