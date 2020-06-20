To the editor:
I am ecstatic to see Janet Stevens of Rye stepping up to be our next Republican executive councilor to succeed outgoing Councilor Russell Prescott.
I’ve had the chance to work with Stevens in state government, where she was appointed by Gov. Chris Sununu to serve on the New Hampshire Mental Health Practices Board as well as the Seacoast Cancer Cluster Investigation Commission. She still serves on these boards and most recently played an integral role in ensuring that telehealth services for mental health patients are covered by insurance companies during the state of emergency.
The Executive Council is the board of directors for New Hampshire. It’s a five-member body chaired by the governor and tasked with approving state contracts and appointing state agency personnel and judges.
Janet has the trifecta of experience needed to be our next councilor – small business owner, nonprofit advocate and experience in local and state government. She will be an effective watchdog for our tax dollars and serve as a fiscal hawk.
She will ensure state government is run transparently and will protect our Second Amendment rights, the integrity of our elections and our civil liberties by voting for qualified appointments to the judicial branch.
It’s no wonder why she’s been endorsed by former District 3 Councilor Ruth Griffin, of Portsmouth; former New Hampshire House Speaker Donna Sytek, of Salem; and former Senate President Bill Bartlett, of Kingston.
I hope your readers will join me in voting Janet Stevens for Executive Council on Sept. 8 in the Republican primary.
Tyler Clark
Hampstead