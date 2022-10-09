To the editor:
Janet Stevens is a tireless advocate for our communities. There is no one who works harder for the people of District 3 than her.
I know Janet to be a person who has a great work ethic and who holds a strong set of values. Her advocacy for groups, young and old, is seen not just within the communities of this district, but across the whole state, as well. As our executive councilor, Janet’s determination to protect and advocate for all residents is exemplified in her work to stop elder abuse, secure funding for much-needed infrastructure improvements, and to be a leading voice in figuring out solutions to solve our state’s housing crisis.
Her record as a councilor speaks for itself. Whether it was through her support of $22 million for a new veterans campus in Franklin, her securing of $750 million for the district’s Transportation Improvement Plan, or her steadfast support of $62 million for fuel assistance for families, Janet simply gets the job done.
She is proud of the work she has done, and we should all be proud to have her as our executive councilor. She embodies everything needed in a leader.
From Atkinson to Portsmouth, Janet Stevens is there for you. I am honored to ask that you join with me and voting for her on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Steven Lewis
Atkinson
