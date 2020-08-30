To the editor:
On Sept. 8, I will be supporting Janet Stevens for Executive Council in the Republican primary.
The very first time Stevens and I spoke over the phone, without knowing each other personally, we discussed some of the issues the town of Newton is facing. One issue in particular I mentioned was the dangerous intersection at Roe’s Corner and answers regarding New Hampshire’s 10-year highway plan and when they would take action.
For two years I tried to get an answer from our state senator, Tom Sherman, and hadn’t received any assistance. Upon telling Stevens of this issue, she immediately called the Department of Transportation. A couple days later, I was contacted by the department and received an answer and am now working with the state on a solution.
Stevens' action and connection with the department exemplifies how she is ready to lead on Day One. The Executive Council has many responsibilities -- agency appointments, judicial nominations, approving contracts, approving the highway plan and most importantly offering constituent service.
Stevens will be a councilor focused on the communities she serves. Without even being elected she stepped up to help Newton, and I have full confidence she will be there for the other communities in District 3 as well.
From Portsmouth to Pelham, Janet Stevens will be an excellent councilor and advocate. She will lead on day one.
I hope your readers join me in supporting Janet Stevens for Executive Council in the GOP Primary on Sept. 8.
State Rep. Charles Melvin
Selectman
Newton