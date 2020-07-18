To the editor:
The staff of the Stevens Memorial Library in North Andover have truly innovated in serving their patrons since the COVID-19 pandemic closed the library in March.
Kathleen Keenan, the library director, and Cindy Mazza, the assistant director, have led this effort and should be commended.
The library staff shifted resources to bolster online content. Interests such as genealogy research, cooking, wellness, travel and language, music, knitting and art instruction were made available online.
Children were provided “remote” field trips via webcams at museums, and virtual arts and crafts, scavenger hunts and STEM tutorials from the safety of their own homes.
The library community has continued to grow over the course of this pandemic as many new library cards were issued remotely.
“Summer at the Stevens” is now “Summer with the Stevens,” and it is available on the library’s website, YouTube channel and Facebook page. Provided are virtual programs for children, teens and adults.
Summer reading for students is buoyed by the strong alliance between the library and schools cultivated over the last several years.
Curbside pickup and drop-off is well underway, but we are excited for when the library is able to safely reopen.
The Stevens Memorial Library Board of Trustees would like to thank Kathleen, Cindy and the entire staff for their diligence in serving the town of North Andover.
The library was indeed the silver lining in a very dark cloud for many.
Ann Cavanaugh
Chair, Stevens Memorial Library Board of Trustees