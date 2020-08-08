To the editor:
Who is the best candidate to follow in the distinguished footsteps of longtime Executive Councilors Ruth Griffin and Russell Prescott?
After in-depth conversations with the candidates for the Republican nomination, I have decided to support Janet Stevens of Rye.
I have been impressed with the energy she has devoted to listening to the concerns of people across the district, from Portsmouth to Pelham. Her experience as a small business owner and on the boards of a wide variety of nonprofit organizations has given her an important perspective, as the council considers state contracts for all kinds of services from highway construction to substance abuse treatment.
Among the 90-plus items on the biweekly council agenda are appointments to numerous state boards and commissions, as well as to the bench. As a public member of the Board of Mental Health Practice and the Seacoast Cancer Cluster Investigation Commission, Stevens knows from the inside the challenges of operating a government agency and has learned to navigate the bureaucracy to get results.
With a current vacancy for chief justice of the N.H. Supreme Court, it will be important to have someone with her insight to evaluate candidates for this important position.
The Executive Council acts as board of directors for New Hampshire. If your readers want to keep our state moving in the right direction, I hope they will join me in voting for Janet Stevens for Executive Council on Sept. 8.
Donna Sytek
Salem, N.H.