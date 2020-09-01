To the editor:
Who will best protect our right to bear arms on the Executive Council? The answer is conservative Janet Stevens.
As a responsible firearm owner and advocate, I proudly stand with Stevens for Executive Council. Many candidates talk about their support for the Second Amendment, but when they get to Concord they take their sights off defending our constitutional right. Stevens will walk the walk.
She will stand with Gov. Chris Sununu in opposition to unconstitutional red flag laws. She supports constitutional carry. She supports New Hampshire’s “stand your ground" law and our right to defend ourselves, our property and our families.
She will vote to appoint pro-Second Amendment judges. Lastly, she supports law and order.
Stevens will never defund our police.
It’s unfortunate that one of Janet’s opponents, Bruce Crochetiere, supported red flag bills and stated in an interview with New Hampshire Public Radio, “It’s something that has to be done at a local level.”
Sununu has vetoed two of these bills. Stevens will stand with the governor and support the Second Amendment.
Let’s hold the line and defend our Second Amendment right by voting for Janet Stevens for Executive Council on Sept. 8th. She is the conservative ready to lead on Day One.
Matt Wellington
Derry