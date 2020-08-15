To the editor:
The Executive Council has become a divisive, polarized body.
Democrats have used the Executive Council to create gridlock and prevent Gov. Chris Sununu from moving New Hampshire forward. Republicans need to take back the majority this November, and we must start by nominating the conservative candidate who can win.
In District 3, which extends from Portsmouth to Pelham and includes my Senate district, Janet Stevens is the conservative who can win, and she has the experience to lead on Day One.
Stevens’ experience in this race is unmatched. She brings 28 years of involvement in her community; she’s a small business owner, a champion of New Hampshire non-profits, an ally to our veterans and law enforcement communities and a municipal leader. She serves in state government as Sununu’s appointee to the Mental Health Practices Board and the Seacoast Cancer Cluster Investigation Commission.
As our next Republican councilor, Stevens will end government waste, protect our Second Amendment, support our veterans, expand school choice, defend elections from fraud, advocate for economic development and say “no” to taxpayer funded abortions.
She will provide conservative leadership on Day One.
Janet Stevens has my full support for Executive Council. I encourage voters in District 3 to join me in supporting her on Sept. 8th in the Republican Primary.
State Sen. Regina Birdsell
Hampstead