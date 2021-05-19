To the editor:
This focus on former President Donald Trump by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has gone on way too long.
He has done a lot of good for our country but the liberal Democrats and socialists only look at the things that they don't like. In the meantime, nothing is being done to help those in need or the country in general.
Get back to work and do what you were voted in to do. That is to protect the people, control the borders and get folks back to work.
Trump did his job in fast-tracking the COVID-19 shots, now step up the pace of giving them out, and let people make their own decisions about getting the shots.
Every year people make their own decisions about the flu vaccine; the same should be done with COVID-19 shots.
Get the politicians out of health decisions, and let the medical community do its job.
Let's all get back to our lives and remember this is the "land of the free and home of the brave.'
Michael O'Neill
Haverhill