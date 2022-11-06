To the editor:
Inflation soared by 8.2% in September, which means everything from gas to groceries is getting pricier for every Granite Stater. Reckless spending in D.C. by Chris Pappas and his fellow Democrats are to blame.
Their incompetent spending is what caused the current inflationary crisis costing the average New Hampshire family over $700 more in September and $7,600 total since Biden took office.
Biden praised his administration loyalist, Chris Pappas, for supporting the misleadingly titled, “Inflation Reduction Act,” which did everything but reduce inflation. Pappas pushed the blame onto COVID for the historic inflation spikes despite economists saying it was caused by the D.C. Dems’ reckless spending.
So how do we keep your hard-earned money in your pocket? End the wasteful spending coming from Biden loyalists in D.C. and elect Karoline Leavitt. Karoline understands and supports small-businesses and will make sure to stop this Democrat spending in its tracks.
Victoria Sullivan
Manchester, N.H.
