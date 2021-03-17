To the editor:
I am a professor of marketing at Salem State University and a proud resident of North Andover. I am writing to give a full throated endorsement for Rebecca E. Stronck for North Andover School Committee.
Stronck's is friends with my son, and together they attend Annie L. Sargent Elementary School. Form my friendship with Stronck, I have seen that a good, quality education is a priority of hers for both her son and her daughter.
Moreover, given the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year, I know that she has the vision to get our children safely back to school and continue in their academic education and social development.
For these reasons, I will be voting for Rebecca E. Stronck for School Committee on March, 30. She is a proud product of the North Andover public schools who wants to pay it forward to shape the district for the better.
J.P. James
North Andover