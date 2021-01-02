To the editor:
Many of the folks who write to the newspaper that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris may not be right for these United States seem to be missing one important item. It's not about gas prices, taxes, real estate values, political party or any issues other than health and safety.
The vaccines are here, and likely more are coming, but this administration is massively underprepared for the distribution necessary to make us safe again.
There are over 325 million people just here in the states. At the present rate it will take five to six years to do what needs to be done.
We need 325 million double vaccinations. That needs to be 1 million per day.
There are over 20,000 chain drug stores in the U.S. That's 50 per store per day.
It can be done under strong leadership, but obviously and sadly that is not what we have today.
Please support the incoming administration and be helpful when and where you can. It takes all of us.
Wash your hands, wear a mask, stay 6 feet away, get vaccinated and support our new leaders.
Gary Cardran
Haverhill