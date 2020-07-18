To the editor:
Republican leaders should model themselves after Gov. Charlie Baker. Instead they ignore him.
Massachusetts led the way in reducing coronavirus infections and deaths while Republican leaders advocated for too quick a reopening without following advice of medical experts.
It's no surprise. President Donald Trump's people show a lack of willingness to accept common knowledge. (Masks catch droplets from our mouths and nose when we cough or sneeze, and viruses are spread from unwashed hand to hand contact) often preferring myth (getting light inside the human body might kill the virus), hearsay (hydroxychloroquine produces results), and outright lies (a vaccine is months away).
Trump advocates for a vaccine while he caters to the anti-vaccine movement in America, largely propelled by the evangelical Christian movement. How many people have died professing a magical protection with no need to follow medical advice?
This movement also advocates for using Bible readings in public schools, charter schools using tax dollars without offering staff legal protections of due process, and home schooling by adults without background in subject matter or pedagogy.
While the good book is rich in wonderful literature and historical background, a must-read for anyone who calls themselves educated, the attempt to indoctrinate children in public schools is not something America's teachers should be doing.
The “Song of Solomon” is rich in poetic language. Attributed to Solomon, it is a wonderful expression of faith reputedly written, in part, by a woman.
Proverbs is a rich discussion of the way to live a good life. But so isn't the autobiography of Benjamin Franklin, a man of deep faith.
The fascination of the radical right wing with charter schools is, again, not based in fact. Charter schools do not, on average, produce the vaunted results the radical right says they do.
Finally, thrusting home schooling into the hands of a high school graduate adult who has a reading level between sixth and ninth grade, which is average, will only ensure one thing: producing a nation of dunces with false information based more on myth than reality.
Imagine your child without basic geographic knowledge or the basic math ability to understand something as simple as fourth-grade fractions, fifth-grade decimals or sixth-grade geometry.
Republicans have such good leaders in the country, with great ethics and morals. Many are Ivy League graduates. It's too bad so few Republican voters listen to them.
Kim Casey
Haverhill