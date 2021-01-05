To the editor:
As a student, I naturally spend a lot of time thinking about my career and my life after college. As I get ready to trade in final exams and campus parties for a 9 to 5 work day, I sometimes wonder whether I am ready for the new financial responsibilities that come with independence.
Luckily, I chose to major in business, and I feel fairly confident in my ability to plan for living expenses, do my own taxes and, hopefully, invest wisely post-graduation.
However, I have become increasingly aware of the fact that many of my peers are not nearly as confident in their own ability to operate when they set out on their own. And in no way is this their fault; nearly everyone who does not deliberately pursue financial education is more or less allowed to go through their entire time in school paying little to no mind to this critical part of their future.
The simple fact is, you shouldn’t need to have a business degree to be confident in your ability to pursue financial wellness or deal with everyday questions of money.
Especially during a time where about two-thirds of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, it is more important than ever that our schools give young people like me the tools they need to navigate the next stage of their lives and pursue financial security.
Jake Boland
Amesbury