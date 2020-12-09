To the editor:
COVID-19 continues to create new conditions for abuse of the most vulnerable workers in the U.S. The federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission reports that there is a significant increase in sexual harassment complaints, particularly with restaurant workers and mostly from women.
The principal drivers of this condition are complex but they are deeply rooted in the sub-minimum wage for “tip-based” workers in 43 states, which is in some areas as low as $2.13 per hour. In Massachusetts the “tip wage” is $4.95 per hour and is scheduled to incrementally increase in the next three years, from $5.55 in 2021 until it caps at $6.75.
All tip-based workers are under stress and over 40% of them nationally do not qualify for any or an adequate level of unemployment benefits. The National Restaurant Association has advocated for sub-minimum wages for decades.
App-based companies are now getting into the fray to pursue a corporate profit motive disguised as service enhancement. One Fair Wage, a non-profit advocacy group, has recently cited on its website the following companies in complicity: Uber, Lyft, Instacart and DoorDash.
Affected industries encompass a variety of traditional low wage, service jobs found in nail salons, hair salons, hotels/motels, bars/lounges, health care facilities, airports and parking complexes.
So, as human nature will emerge, the opportunity for abuse is rife.
Women waiting on tables in particular have reported an unusual circumstance where an abusive customer asserts that the level of tipping will be based on her willingness to shed her mask. A popular cited comment is paraphrased, "Take off your mask so I can see how pretty you are and how much tip I can give you."
For some women in desperate situations the new form of a strip-tease is a reality that must be tolerated to allow for an opportunity to earn desperately needed income.
The operative word is “desperate." When it emerges on the social scene you can be sure there will be those in the shadows who will exploit the vulnerable.
For many, whether they comply or not the risk of infection and taking home the virus is a sad commentary.
Massachusetts’ current minimum wage is $12.75. Not only should the level be raised to $15.00 soon, tip-based jobs should be re-examined with fundamental and creative solutions to bring equity and dignity to all service jobs.
I was an owner of an off-premise catering firm for many years, and it was customary to add a gratuity charge of 15% to every invoice. It was rare that wait staff would receive cash tips from wedding guests, but the collective method was a workable solution for both my staff and customers.
Some customers were also encouraged to add an additional gratuity after the function. Many were pleased to do so without prompting.
The central focus on the transaction was between me and the customer, not the wait staff.
Restaurants can adopt this concept. If a customer is very eager to reward exceptional service beyond the built-in gratuity margin, they should be led to a manager who will accept the gratuity in whatever form (cash or credit) on behalf of the employee or employees.
Other methods, such as pooled tipping, as is often seen at counters of coffee shops, is a safe and equitable solution.
Every state in the union should outlaw sub-minimum wages, especially with an economically devastated society.
Public outcry and a few courageous legislators who have the willingness to repel powerful corporate interests will be required to usher in the end of the last vestiges of slavery.
Joe D’Amore
Groveland