To the editor:
New Hampshire residents are making more money due to our booming economy. People are expanding their businesses, receiving higher wages and spending more. But when Democrats heard about the $260 million surplus, their heads went right to brainstorming, where we can spend it all?
They came up with so many ideas, they want to turn a surplus into a significant deficit. How will they fund it all? Well, with taxes, of course.
Thankfully, Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed the proposed budget. If it had passed, we could all say goodbye to buying an occasional luxury good, goodbye to more money in our pockets and, in some cases, goodbye to our jobs.
If the higher taxes had passed, our wages would have dropped so that companies’ profits could remain the same. With the higher taxes, all of New Hampshire would have suffered.
While all New Hampshire residents suffered, who would have profited? As much as Democrats like to claim they don’t work for special interests, their proposed budget would have put special interests above the people of New Hampshire.
Instead of providing Medicaid rate increases to front-line workers, they proposed large, across-the-board rate increases that would have put money back into the pockets of rich CEOs rather than the people on the ground.
Despite their claims that they “work to put the people first,” the Democrats’ proposed budget would have done more harm than good.
Thankfully the governor keeps all of us in mind, unlike his counterparts across the aisle.
Hank Golec
Pelham