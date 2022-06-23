To the editor:
Did you struggle with the perfect Father’s Day gift? Well you could have gotten a machine gun!
New Hampshire has no law prohibiting private citizens from owning a machine gun. So if Gov. Chris Sununu does not veto HB-1178, you can own or gift one!
HB-1178 is a toxic bill that prohibits “the state from enforcing any federal statute, regulation, or Presidential Executive Order that restricts or regulates the right of the people to keep and bear arms.” (Note: A Salem resident recently was indicted for possession of a machine gun because he was in violation of federal law.)
Imagine how proud your dad would be having his own machine gun. And imagine how safe we would all feel knowing that so many fathers in our neighborhood own one. If the Republican-controlled Legislature has its way, there’s always next Father’s Day!
Gregg Davis
Salem, N.H.
