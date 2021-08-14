To the editor:
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is at it again. He vetoed SB.98, a bipartisan bill that would have moved the state primary from the second Tuesday in September to the first Tuesday in August.
Besides giving state officials more time to address general election considerations, e.g., finish recounts, finalize and print the ballot, and send it to overseas military personnel, it would lessen the incumbent’s advantage by giving the challenger more time to raise money and campaign, generating name recognition, communicating a platform and stances on issues.
Much worse, he signed SB,89, which attempts to subvert H.R. 1 in Congress (“For The People Act”) should it become law.
It does so by setting up separate and contradictory procedures, e.g., for voter eligibility and registration, absentee voting, vote counting, for state and federal elections.
The governor knows this is unconstitutional but has engaged in this political stunt to placate the alt-right.
Moreover, this unfunded mandate will cost the taxpayers plenty in establishing and administering two election systems and in costly lawsuits.
It’s also intended to depress voter turnout by sowing confusion.
Whether he runs for the U.S. Senate or again for governor, Sununu doesn’t have the true interests of New Hampshire voters at heart.
Gregory Davis
Salem, N.H.