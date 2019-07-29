To the editor:
Gov. Chris Sununu's veto of the New Hampshire budget has hurt many Granite Staters, but one population I'm particularly concerned for are those who access essential reproductive health care through the federal Title X program.
The Trump administration has implemented a gag rule that has dismantled the Title X program across the country, including here in New Hampshire. This program allows for thousands of low-income New Hampshire patients to access birth control, STD testing, cancer screenings, and other essential health care.
The New Hampshire budget included funding to protect access to these services, but Gov. Sununu vetoed the budget, and now health centers are left without this critical funding.
As a lifelong Granite State woman, I've seen firsthand the positive impact that health care providers like Planned Parenthood have had on the well-being of our state's women, men, and LGBTQ+ people. The Title X gag rule is part of the Trump administration's overall strategy to attack and weaken abortion providers like Planned Parenthood, even though the Title X program doesn't fund abortion.
I urge the governor to stand up to the Trump administration's attacks on reproductive health care by finalizing a budget that protects funding for the Title X program.
Ronni Shaw
Hampstead