To the editor:
I find the recent accusations of Gov. Chris Sununu being a climate change denier or bad for our environment to be quite absurd.
The governor has been a supporter of the environment and has done a great job in implementing policies that address such. Water quality, air pollution and use of clean energy have been concerns that he’s made a priority of addressing.
He has been a leader in developing offshore wind as a clean energy source, and pushing for the use of solar energy to lower electric bills for seniors and low-income citizens.
Using renewable energy sources like wind and solar is more efficient than oil burning, and the governor has acknowledged that.
Water quality is something of a concern for the governor, especially after the findings of toxins on the Seacoast, and it’s something usually overlooked by citizens when thinking about environmental impacts. Many of us immediately think of air pollution from smokestacks and actual physical harm we can see. We, as humans, need water to live, and when this water is polluted, serious health risks come about.
Sununu has made this a priority and signed bills to address water contamination. He’s also allowed rules in regards to air pollution, water contamination and creating a plan to address the toxins.
Our governor himself has said he believes the climate is changing, and he is proving that he cares by taking the proper steps toward creating a better environment for the state of New Hampshire.
Bob Landry
Newton