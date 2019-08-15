To the editor:
As a veteran and a biker, Gov. Chris Sununu’s continued attention to the outcome of the tragic crash in Randolph earlier this summer is greatly appreciated.
The governor instantly hopped onto the issue in New Hampshire and immediately delved into the roots of the accident. One of the details that quickly came to light was that 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the driver who crashed into the bikers killing seven of them, should never have been driving that day.
After hearing of the commonplace negligence occurring across our southern boarder at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, Sununu instantly expressed an interest in launching an investigation into New Hampshire’s own Division of Motor Vehicles to ensure that nothing has been overlooked.
Apparently that investigation has now been completed, and I cannot wait to hear the results of it when it gets publicly released in the coming weeks.
The governor has also taken a lead with the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, calling on them to address these growing issues that we find across state borders. Sununu clearly has a strong desire to make our roads safer — not just in New Hampshire, but across the nation.
No one should have to ever experience events similar to those that occurred in Randolph earlier this summer, and I’m glad that Sununu is actively taking steps to ensure that no one will.
Tim McCarthy
Salem, N.H.