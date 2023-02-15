I awoke from my late-night Super Bowl slumber and immediately thought about the young father who was interviewed early this morning on radio news excitedly relating the experience of bringing his two young sons to the game for a month's worth of wages. I played in my mind what his thoughts must have been during the halftime show.
The artistic feature of Rihanna's performance was a feigned butt-cheek grab followed by a partially simulated ( part actual) crotch stroke. This, of course, was exquisitely choreographed with dozens of minion dancers dressed in seemingly sheep's clothing.
It’s my understanding that in some circumstances simulated masturbation can cause an owner of a strip joint to have a license suspended or be fined. Yet the National Football League allows such displays. Clearly the leadership is conflicted between promoting veteran causes, assigning flyovers and playing “America the Beautiful,” followed by disgraceful spectacles at halftime.
What this suggests is America is fragmented and morally corrupt. With millions watching from all over the world, the NFL has delivered content to please everyone: Those who wish our nation to be extinguished and those who love America but have to engage in apologetics.
Way to go NFL.
Joe D'Amore
Groveland
